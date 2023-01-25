Man from Kansas indicted in Missouri for armed bank robbery of Mound City Bank

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A man from Kansas was indicted in Missouri by a federal grand jury for the armed robbery of a Mound City, Mo., bank.

Marvin J. McWhorter III, 41, Ottawa, Kansas, was charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo. McWhorter is charged with one count of bank robbery and one count of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

The indictment alleges that McWhorter, brandishing a firearm, stole $4,445 from Citizens Bank & Trust, 904 State Street in Mound City, on Dec. 21, 2022.

This case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie C. Bradshaw. It was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Holt County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the Andrew County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the Mound City, Mo., Police Department, and the FBI.

