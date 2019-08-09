Man arrested in Chula with two large knives appears before judge

An arraignment was held in the Associate Division of Livingston County Circuit Court Wednesday for a man accused of being armed with two large knives, threatening others outside of a Chula residence, and fleeing from law enforcement Tuesday morning.

Online court information shows 32-year-old Todd Grigsby appeared via Polycom video without counsel. Grigsby entered a plea of not guilty on the unlawful use of a weapon; resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing—creating a substantial risk of serious physical injury or death to any person; and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.

Grigsby’s case was continued to August 21, 2019, at 9 am for a bond hearing.