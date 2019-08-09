Man arrested in Chula with two large knives appears before judge

Local News August 9, 2019 KTTN News
Gavel and Law book

An arraignment was held in the Associate Division of Livingston County Circuit Court Wednesday for a man accused of being armed with two large knives, threatening others outside of a Chula residence, and fleeing from law enforcement Tuesday morning.

Online court information shows 32-year-old Todd Grigsby appeared via Polycom video without counsel. Grigsby entered a plea of not guilty on the unlawful use of a weapon; resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing—creating a substantial risk of serious physical injury or death to any person; and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.

Grigsby’s case was continued to August 21, 2019, at 9 am for a bond hearing.

