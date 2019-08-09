Unionville man hospitalized after crashing near Lancaster

The Highway Patrol reports a Unionville man sustained moderate injuries when the sport utility vehicle he drove overturned after a tire blew out five miles west of Lancaster on Thursday.

Sixty-three-year-old Joseph Koenen was transported to the Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville.

The SUV traveled west on U. S. Highway 136 before the left front tire blew out, and the vehicle ran off the right side of the colliding with the ground before it overturned, which totaled the vehicle.

The Patrol notes Koenen wore a seat belt. The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department, and Ambulance assisted at the scene of the crash.