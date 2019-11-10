Main Street Chillicothe to hold Memory Tree Lighting and Dedication Service

Main Street Chillicothe will hold the Annual Memory Tree Lighting and Dedication Service later this month.

Special ornaments can be purchased, which include cards for the names of persons to be memorialized.

The cards will be placed inside the ornaments, and the ornaments will be hung on the Memory Tree at the ceremony at Silver Moon Plaza in Downtown Chillicothe the evening of November 21st at 6 o’clock.

The ornaments will remain on the Memory Tree through the holiday season. Ornaments can be purchased for $10 each or $25 for three at the Main Street Chillicothe Office at 514 Washington Street.

Contact Main Street Chillicothe for more information on the ornaments or Memory Tree at 660-646-4071.

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples reports Webster Street will be closed from Locust to Washington streets the evening of November 21st from 5 to 8 o’clock for the Memory Tree Dedication and Lighting Service.

