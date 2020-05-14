Local organizations holding drive for back to school event

Bright Futures Trenton is collecting gently worn, outgrown tennis shoes to recycle and offer to others at its back to school event in August. The Trenton First Baptist Church is also collecting clean, new, or gently worn clothing to make available at the Bright Futures back to school event.

Tennis shoes can be donated to Cub Scout Pack 23 who is working with Bright Futures. Email a Trenton school administrator to make a tennis shoe donation.

The First Baptist Church needs clothes donated in sizes from infant through adult. The clothing can be dropped off at the church office at 2421 Oklahoma Avenue weekdays from 8 o’clock to noon and 1 to 4 o’clock.

