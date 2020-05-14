BTC Bank announces scholarship recipients

BTC Bank has announced the recipients of the BTC Area Youth Benefit Corporation EverFi Scholarship.

Camie Vaughn of Cainsville High School was awarded 25 hundred dollars, Hope Ellsworth of Cainsville High School was awarded 15 hundred dollars, and Mackenzie McAtee of Trenton High School received $1,000.

The one-time scholarship is given to the top three applicants who have earned certification in the EverFi Financial Education Program provided to their schools by BTC Bank. The scholarship allows the students to further their education.

BTC Bank notes that these students used finance practice to better their lives and that of their families and communities. The students also demonstrated achievement and high standards in academics, character, leadership, citizenship, and involvement in school and/or community activities throughout their high school careers.

