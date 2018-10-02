Livingston County Library to host Pumpkin Decorating Contest

The Livingston County Library is hosting its 6th Annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest for children and families.

There will be five categories the pumpkin can be entered into: 2 and under, ages 3-5, ages 6-9, ages 10-12, or a family entry. There will be a prize for each category. Pumpkins need to be turned into the Children’s Department.

There are three rules: 1) The pumpkin needs to be created by the individual or group that is submitting the pumpkin 2) No cutting into the pumpkin 3) The pumpkin must be submitted to the Children’s Department by the deadline of 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 20. Pumpkins of any size, shape, or color can be used. Feel free to stop in and pick up information about this contest.

The pumpkins will remain on display for patrons to cast their votes starting October 21 through the end of the day on Saturday, October 27. The votes will be tallied and announced on Monday, October 29. Voting can also be done on Facebook. Pumpkins may be picked up from October 30-November 3. Any pumpkins not picked up will be disposed of.

For more information about this program and any upcoming Children’s programs, contact Jodi Moore at 660-646-0563 or email at [email protected].