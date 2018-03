The Livingston County Library in Chillicothe will host an Introduction to Genealogy program next week.

The public can learn the basics of genealogy and brush up on things they may have forgotten during the program in the library courtroom the morning of March 24th at 10 o’clock.

The program will include a discussion of census records, how to use the Ancestry.com website Library Edition and a tour of the Genealogy Room.

