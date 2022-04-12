Gallatin Board of Education to meet on Wednesday

Local News April 12, 2022 KTTN News
Gallatin Missouri High School FInal
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education meets Wednesday evening, April 13, 2022, at 6 p.m. in the high school library. Reports are to be presented to the board by the superintendent, school principals, and the activity director.

New business topics include the summer school handbook, instructional climate report, discussion on a fuel contract, and MSBA policy updates.

The oath of office will be given to Gallatin School Board members who then will choose officers and an MSBA delegate.

An executive session is planned for personnel including extra duty assignments, coaches, and advisors plus a discussion on personnel and student matters.

Post Views: 50
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Related posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.