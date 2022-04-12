Gallatin Board of Education to meet on Wednesday

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education meets Wednesday evening, April 13, 2022, at 6 p.m. in the high school library. Reports are to be presented to the board by the superintendent, school principals, and the activity director.

New business topics include the summer school handbook, instructional climate report, discussion on a fuel contract, and MSBA policy updates.

The oath of office will be given to Gallatin School Board members who then will choose officers and an MSBA delegate.

An executive session is planned for personnel including extra duty assignments, coaches, and advisors plus a discussion on personnel and student matters.

