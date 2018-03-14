Highway patrol arrests Princeton teen on manslaughter allegation

The Highway Patrol arrested a Princeton teen in Mercer County Wednesday morning for felony first-degree involuntary manslaughter.

A probable cause statement from the Patrol states 17-year-old Elijah Mandich operated a motor vehicle in Mercer County October 8th, 2017 and recklessly caused the death of Saige Boswell.

The probable cause statement reports Mandich operated his vehicle at excessive speeds while traveling south in the northbound lanes of U. S. Highway 65 in a no passing zone and when there was not adequate sight distance to safely pass. The statement also notes he used his cell phone while operating the vehicle.

A Highway Patrol crash report states 18-year-old Saige Boswell of Lineville, Iowa was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident north of Princeton. Online court information shows Mandich is being held in Mercer County on a $25,000 cash only bond.

He is scheduled for arraignment in Mercer County Circuit Court Division One Thursday, March 15, 2018.

