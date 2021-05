Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center in Chillicothe announces that it will offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccination beginning May 10th.

Livingston County residents will be able to receive vaccines Monday through Friday from 8 o’clock to noon and 1 to 4 o’clock.

Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are currently available.

The Livingston County Health Center hopes the walk-in vaccination will allow more residents to get vaccinated on their schedule.

