Lillian DesMarias Youth Library to hold Board Game Night and Bad Art Night

The Teen Department of the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library in Chillicothe will hold its monthly Board Game Night and a Bad Art Night for individuals 12 to 18 years old.

A new board game will be introduced at the program on March 9th from 5 o’clock to 6:30 in the evening. Other board games will also be available.

All levels of artists are welcome on March 24th from 5 pm to 6:30 pm. Teen Services Director Candy Warren describes bad art as an artist purposely leaving out details and distorting a picture.

Snacks will be provided for the Teen Board Game Night and Bad Art Night.

More information can be obtained by contacting Warren at 660-646-0563.

