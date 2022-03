Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Putnam County Health Department in Unionville will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on March 3rd.

Appointments are required to receive a vaccine from 1 to 4 pm. Pfizer vaccine will be available for ages 12 and older. Moderna vaccine will be available for ages 18 and older.

Call the Putnam County Health Department to schedule an appointment for March 3rd’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic at 660-947-2429.

Related