Lesli Collins selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Employee

Lesli Collins, Facilities Coordinator/Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach, originally from Mercer, MO, has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Employee for December. Lesli, an NCMC alumna, has been employed at NCMC for fourteen years and holds a Master’s in Business Administration from Western Governors University.

As one of her many accomplishments, Lesli helped the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) organization start their cancer awareness basketball game. As of right now, Lesli and FCA have helped raise money for at least five families who have someone battling cancer. These families have either been friends/family of NCMC or in the Trenton community.

Lesli describes NCMC as supportive, exciting, and rewarding. Lesli said, “My favorite thing about NCMC is how supportive everyone is. The faculty and staff genuinely care about the students and want to see them succeed.” In the future, with the help of the NCMC Digital Media program, Lesli sees more games and events from Ketcham being live-streamed. Lesli would also like to get our Lady Pirates basketball team back to the National tournament.

