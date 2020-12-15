Newtown-Harris Board of Education discusses 4-day school week

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education the evening of December 14th approved Missouri Consultants for Education as its service provider for district policies, regulations, and forms.

There was discussion of the results of a four-day week teacher survey, COVID-19, and shifting contracted transportation pay to payroll for full-time employees.

The board reviewed the district report card from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education as well as school board filing dates of December 15th through January 19th.

Superintendent Doctor Lucas McKinnis reported a tree was taken down over propane tanks.

Newtown-Harris gave Amazon gift cards to employees for Christmas to show appreciation for their work with students.

Principal Amy Carlson reported the first semester is almost done. Some Christmas-themed dress-up days are planned before the break.

A Christmas concert is planned for Thursday at 6 o’clock.

Homecoming week is January 4th through 8th. A basketball game against North Harrison will be on January 8th at 6 o’clock.

