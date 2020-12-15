Princeton Board of Education renews insurance; votes to apply for grant from USDA

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education approved the renewal of liability and property insurance on the evening of December 14th. The insurance with CPSK and the Missouri Public Entity Risk Management Fund totals $68,227. That is an increase of $11,122 from the previous year.

The board approved the annual auditor’s reports from Conrad and Higgins.

A resolution was approved for acceptance and compliance with various requirements to obtain financial assistance from the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development. The grant application will be for assistance in purchasing a district sport utility vehicle for transportation.

The board was updated on COVID-19 procedures. As of this the morning of December 15th, Princeton R-5 has three active cases with 17 recovered. A dashboard is on the district’s website to reflect currently active and recovered cases.

Several announcements were made. School board election filing dates for the April 6th election are December 15th through January 19th. Princeton R-5 will not be in session from December 23rd through January 4th. A teacher in-service will be on January 4th, and school will resume on January 5th.

No announcements were made from a closed session.

