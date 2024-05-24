Legionnaires’ disease diagnosed in guests of St. Clair Super 8 motel

Share To Your Social Network

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is advising recent hotel guests of a potential health concern for individuals who may have been in contact with a water source within the Super 8 in St. Clair, Missouri. The hotel is located at 1010 South Outer Road in St. Clair.

DHSS has determined that two unassociated individuals who stayed at the St. Clair hotel in April of this year were diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease within 14 days after their stay. People can get Legionnaires’ disease, a serious type of pneumonia, by breathing in small water droplets containing Legionella bacteria. In general, people do not spread Legionnaires’ disease to other people.

DHSS conducted a facility assessment and collected samples at the facility. Preliminary sample results indicate the presence of Legionella bacteria in the water system. DHSS is actively working with the Super 8 to mediate and correct the facility’s water system to help prevent additional people from becoming sick.

The hotel has notified all guests booked by the facility; however, most bookings are placed by third-party booking sites. The facility is unable to contact guests who booked with these entities.

Most healthy people exposed to Legionella do not get sick. However, an individual’s risk may increase if 50 years or older, smoke cigarettes, or have certain medical conditions, such as a weakened immune system.

Symptoms usually begin 2 to 10 days after being exposed to the bacteria, but it can take longer so people should watch for symptoms for about 2 weeks after exposure. If you develop symptoms of pneumonia within two weeks of staying, working at, or visiting the Super 8 in St. Clair, seek medical attention right away. Pneumonia symptoms typically include cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches, and headaches. Additional symptoms may be present, such as confusion, nausea, or diarrhea. Ask your doctor to test you with both a urine test and a respiratory culture. If you test positive, ask your doctor to report your illness to your local or state health department as soon as possible after your diagnosis.

While it has not been confirmed that the Super 8’s water system was the source of the bacteria, the facility has been fully cooperative with DHSS. DHSS will continue to work with Super 8 and take proactive measures to minimize future risks and develop a water management plan to ensure the protection of the health of guests and employees. Additional information on Legionella is available from the CDC website.

Click to view the fact sheet.

Related