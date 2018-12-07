Laredo students to hold Christmas program December 13th

The Laredo R-7 School will hold an all-school Christmas program next week.

The public is welcome to attend A Peaceful Christmas in the school gym on Thursday, December 13th at 6 o’clock.

The program will start with the fifth through eighth-grade band performing traditional Christmas arrangements. Preschool through second-grade students will sing about putting shapes on the Christmas tree and third and fourth graders will sing “Hark, Hear the Bells” while fifth and sixth graders play xylophones. Third and fourth graders will also perform a song featuring soloists.

Fifth and sixth graders will have a candlelight song and a Road to Bethlehem round. Seventh and eighth graders will dance and sing “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”.

The program will end with third through eighth graders performing selections about peace and refreshments will be served following the Christmas program.