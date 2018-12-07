Trenton High School Band Winter Concert set for Monday

The Trenton High School Band will perform several pieces at its Winter Concert on Monday, December 10th in the gym at 7 o’clock.

Instrumental Music instructor Timothy Gilham says one piece to be performed is “Christmas in the Round”, which features each section of the band playing a holiday favorite in turn.

The band will also play a modern piece “Fate of the Gods”, which describes the Norse myth of Ragnarok, Missouri native Claude T. Smith’s standard “Overture on an Early American Folk Hymn”, and holiday classic “Sleigh Ride”.