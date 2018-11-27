Kirksville woman injured in crash east of Green Castle

A Kirksville resident was injured Monday in an accident two miles to the east of Green Castle.

The highway patrol reports 55-year-old Veronica Cruz was taken by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

A car driven by Ms. Cruz and pickup operated by 26-year-old Tyler Anderson of Greentop were both eastbound on Highway 6 when the truck apparently pulled into the path of the car and a collision occurred.

Vehicle damage was moderate to both and both drivers were using seat belts when the Monday morning accident (9:13 am) occurred in western Adair County.