Two life-flighted after crash on I-35 north of Cameron

An accident four miles north of Cameron on Monday resulted in injuries for two out of state residents. The crash happened on southbound Interstate 35 about noon Monday involving three vehicles, including a Freightliner.

The highway patrol reports a pickup driven by 45-year-old Gretchen Vecellio of Yale, Oklahoma was stationary and undamaged in the median after sliding off I-35. A car driven by 43-year-old Emy Anderson of Prior Lake, Minnesota began to slide on the partially-covered slush and slid into the path of a Freightliner tractor-trailer. The large truck was driven by 46-year-old Keith Franks of Redfield, Kansas. The patrol reported the truck hit the rear of the car then traveled into the median where it overturned onto its passenger side coming to rest on the top of the pickup. The car slid off the west side of the interstate coming to a stop upright but in the ditch.

Flown by medical helicopter (Life Flight Eagle) to Kansas City hospitals were Emy Anderson, the driver of the car, and 69-year-old Eldon Leighty of Yale, Oklahoma who was a passenger in the stalled pickup. Injuries were serious for both individuals. Emy Anderson was taken to Truman Medical Center and Leighty to Research Medical Center.

All occupants were using safety devices. The report noted the pickup was demolished and the car and big rig were extensively damaged.