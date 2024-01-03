Kirksville man injured in Macon County wreck

Local News, News January 3, 2024 Tom Johnson
2022 Freightliner M2106 trash truck accident graphic
A Macon County accident on Tuesday afternoon injured a truck driver from Kirksville.  The wreck, reported at 4:45 PM, resulted in minor injuries to 29-year old Dustin Parton.  He was taken by private automobile to Samaritan Hospital in Macon.  He was using a seat belt at the time of the incident.

A trooper on-scene indicated that Parton’s Freightliner trash truck was traveling westbound on Southwest Boulevard, four miles west of Macon, when it went off the north side of the road at a curve, striking a tree.  The crash demolished the truck.

