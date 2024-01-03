Kirksville man injured in Macon County wreck

A Macon County accident on Tuesday afternoon injured a truck driver from Kirksville. The wreck, reported at 4:45 PM, resulted in minor injuries to 29-year old Dustin Parton. He was taken by private automobile to Samaritan Hospital in Macon. He was using a seat belt at the time of the incident.

A trooper on-scene indicated that Parton’s Freightliner trash truck was traveling westbound on Southwest Boulevard, four miles west of Macon, when it went off the north side of the road at a curve, striking a tree. The crash demolished the truck.