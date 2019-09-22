Kickin’ Cancer with Kindness Daviess County to hold block party fundraiser

Kickin’ Cancer with Kindness Daviess County will hold a barbecue fundraiser block party in Gallatin next week to benefit Daviess County cancer patients.

A sandwich dinner will be served on Market Street between the Gallatin Methodist Church and lumber yard the evening of September 28, 2019, from 5 o’clock to 6:30. Carry-outs will also be available.

Free will donations will be accepted, and there will the annual silent auction and entertainment. Money raised from the Kickin’ Cancer with Kindness barbecue will be used to purchase gas cards for cancer patients traveling to treatments.

More information on the event September 28th can be obtained by contacting Nancy Tate at 660-663-2588, Janie McKinsey at 660-663-2545, or Johnny Brown at 816-617-3245.

