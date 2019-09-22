“Precious Pumpkins” themed baby show announced for Missouri Day Festival

Children five years old and younger can compete in the Missouri Day Baby Show in Trenton next month.

Registration will open at the Rock Barn Pavilion the evening of October 18th at 5:30 with the “Precious Pumpkins”-themed baby show will start at 6 o’clock. Fall or Halloween attire is welcome.

Participants will compete in several age groups: zero to three months, three to six months, six to 12 months, 12 to 24 months, two and three years, and four and five years old. Children ages four and five will compete for the titles of Little Mister and Miss Missouri Days and will be featured in the Missouri Day Parade October 19th.

The entry fee for children who are pre-registered is $4.00 per child with the entry fee on October 18th to be $5.00 per child. MOPS and MOMSnext of Green Hills sponsor the Missouri Day Baby Show.

Call Kelsie Lowe for more information at 660-654-1696.

