Annual “Wine Walk” set for October 4, 2019 in Chillicothe

Five hundred glasses will be for sale at Main Street Chillicothe’s Second Wine Walk and Concert next month.

Registration for the wine walk will be held the evening of October 4, 2019, from 4 o’clock to 7:15 with the walk continuing until 8 o’clock.

Tickets cost is $30.00 and advanced tickets can be purchased by calling the Main Street Chillicothe Office at 660-646-4071. Tickets may also be purchased on the second floor of the Commerce Center at 514 Washington Street.

The 1980s tribute band Members Only will play at a free concert at the Silver Moon Plaza the night of October 4th from 7:30 to 10:30.

Participants for the Wine Walk and Concert must be at least 21 years old and no outside coolers or drinks will be allowed into Silver Moon Plaza. Alcoholic beverages will be offered for sale at the plaza, and a grill will be available on site.

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples says Webster Street will be closed from Locust to Washington for the Main Street Wine Walk and Concert October 4th from 4:30 to 11:15. The alley from Calhoun to Webster will also be closed during that time.

