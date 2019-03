A free workshop will be held in Trenton next month regarding how to get Medicaid coverage for assisted living or nursing home care.

KC Elder Law will offer the workshop at Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments the evening of April 9th from 6 to 7 o’clock. Topics will include how to avoid having life savings wiped out by a nursing home spend down, the new law restricting protection of assets, asset protection language not found in many individuals power of attorney documents, and veteran’s benefits.

The workshop will also review how Medicaid works, how to find the right senior care community and receive good care there, and senior care options for independence. KC Elder Law will distribute free copies of “The Consumer’s Guide to Medicaid Planning and Division of Assets”.

Seating is limited for the workshop at Sunnyview with interested individuals able to reserve a spot by calling KC Elder Law at 816-220-4119.