MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of March 25, 2019

Flooding has closed several routes across northern Missouri and harsh winter has riddled the area with potholes. Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation will be on roadways across the region managing flooded, closed roadways, making repairs the flooding caused, and patching potholes on as many routes as time, material and weather allow.

In addition to the work mentioned above, construction season and bridge and road maintenance is planned for the roadways listed below. Some of the work listed below will only be completed when floodwaters recede. There may also be moving operations in progress that are not listed below.

Andrew County

Route O – CLOSED at the Platte River Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The bridge will be closed until the end of September, weather permitting.

Interstate 29 – Bridge maintenance at the Nodaway River Bridge, March 25 – 28

Buchanan County

Route Y – Bridge maintenance at the Bee Creek Branch Bridge, March 25 – 28

U.S. Route 36 – Joint repair between Route C/Z and Route 31 south, March 25 – 29. One lane each direction of U.S. Route 36 will remain open throughout the work. A 14-foot width restriction is in place.

Route 752 – Joint repair over I-229, March 25 – 29. One lane at a time will be closed throughout the work. A 17-foot width restriction is in place.

Carroll County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge maintenance at the Missouri River Overflow Bridge, March 25 – 29

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge maintenance at the Wakenda Creek Bridge, March 25 – 29

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge maintenance at the Long Creek Bridge and Chariton River Bridge near Keytesville, The bridges will be narrowed to one lane with a 15-foot width restriction until May 31.

Route D – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Mussel Fork Avenue to Tonka Lane, March 25 – 26, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Route D – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Tonka Lane to Route DD, March 27 – 29, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Clinton County

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NW 328th Street to Route Y, March 27, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Harrison County

I-35 – Pothole patching from mile marker 106 (near Eagleville) to mile marker 84 (Route AA/H), March 25 – 29. This will include a 12-foot width restriction.

Holt County

I-29 – Bridge maintenance southbound at the Kimsey Creek Bridge, March 25 – 28.

Mercer County

Route M – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route W to Route Z, March 25, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Route Z – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 136 to Route M, March 25, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 113 to Route AB, March 25, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route A – Drainage work at Route H, March 26

Route 46 – Drainage work from Echo Road to 270th Street, March 26

Route A – Drainage work at Hallmark Road, March 27

Route AC – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 246th Street to 135th Street, March 29, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route E – Culvert repair at 150th Street, March 29, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Access to 150th Street will be CLOSED during this time.

Sullivan County

Route 139 – CLOSED at the Newtown Branch Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The contractor plans to have work completed mid-March, weather permitting. For more information, visit MoDOT’s website for more information.

Route PP – CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE at the East Medicine Creek Bridge after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is currently scheduled for replacement in the fiscal year 2020.

Route 129 – Driveway entrance repair one mile south of Route H, March 25

Route 6 – Driveway entrance repair one mile east of Route 6, March 26

Route D – Drainage work from Maryland Road north 2 ½ miles, March 26 – 29

Worth County

Route YY – CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE at the Middle Fork of the Grand River after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is currently scheduled for replacement in the fiscal year 2021. For more information, visit the project’s web page.