Kansas man gets 24 years for meth possession after Missouri police chase

Share To Your Social Network

A Pittsburg, Kansas, man who led Kansas authorities on a motorcycle chase before being apprehended in Missouri has been sentenced in federal court for possessing methamphetamine to distribute.

Justin T. Lapping, 49, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann A. Ketchmark on Tuesday, May 21, to 24 years and six months in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered the federal prison sentence to be served consecutively to any sentence imposed in a pending state case in Taney County, Missouri. Lapping was sentenced as a career criminal due to his prior felony convictions.

On May 11, 2023, Lapping pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

A Crawford County, Kansas, sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop Lapping on August 9, 2022, but he fled on his motorcycle. Soon after entering Barton County, Missouri, on Highway 160, Lapping abandoned his motorcycle and fled on foot from law enforcement officers. Officers deployed tasers and Lapping was taken into custody. He was carrying a Ziploc baggie that contained 187.9 grams of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Lapping has nine prior felony convictions, five of which are for drug trafficking, and two of which involve his flight from law enforcement in a vehicle.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica R. Eatmon. It was investigated by the FBI, the Barton County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Department, and the Crawford County, Kansas, Sheriff’s Department.

Related