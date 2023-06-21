Kansas City man sentenced to 17 years in prison for seven armed business robberies

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Kansas City, Mo., man who committed at least seven armed robberies over several months was sentenced in federal court.

Robert M. Taylor, 36, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to 17 years in federal prison without parole.

On Feb. 9, 2023, Taylor was found guilty at trial of one count of robbery and one count of using a firearm in relation to a crime of violence. Jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict on six additional counts of robbery and six additional counts of using a firearm in relation to a crime of violence and a mistrial was declared as to those 12 counts.

Taylor was not acquitted of any charges. The government presented evidence regarding all of the robberies at trial, and the court today ruled by a preponderance of the evidence that those additional armed robberies should be considered as relevant conduct in determining the sentence.

Taylor was found guilty at trial of robbing a Family Dollar Store on Aug. 11, 2021. Taylor was also found guilty of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm in the robbery.

Following the robbery of the Family Dollar store, investigators reviewed the store’s surveillance video. Taylor entered the store and made a purchase with an EBT card (later identified as belonging to his girlfriend). He then returned to the store a few minutes later, pulled a black semi-automatic pistol from his backpack, and pointed it at the clerk. During trial, the court heard testimony from that clerk, who testified that she was so frightened at the time that she soiled herself. With a victim at gunpoint, Taylor removed the money from the safe and began to flee from the store. As he was leaving, however, he engaged in a brief struggle with an employee over her phone, which Taylor forcefully took before he left. Taylor fled from the business in a silver Chevrolet Impala (also identified as belonging to his girlfriend), which was caught on another business’s surveillance video.

On Aug. 19, 2021, police officers saw Taylor get into the front passenger’s seat of a Dodge Charger that was registered to his girlfriend and conducted a traffic stop. Taylor, who had active warrants for his arrest, was wearing the same hat seen in the robbery video.

According to the government’s sentencing memorandum, Taylor committed six additional violent robberies prior to the armed robbery of the Family Dollar Store on Aug. 11, 2021, to which he confessed (after being read the Miranda warning) following his arrest on Aug. 19, 2021.

On Dec. 8, 2020, Taylor robbed a Family Dollar in Kansas City, Mo., while armed with a silver handgun. During the robbery, Taylor pointed the gun at a store employee and demanded money. The employee complied and emptied a safe and cash register containing approximately $700, which Taylor took and fled the store.

On Dec. 20, 2020, Taylor robbed a Metro by T-Mobile store in Kansas City, Mo. Prior to the robbery, he entered the store and gave his name, indicating that he was there to pick up two iPhones. He left the store, then returned wearing a mask and wielding a black handgun. Taylor pointed the handgun at the sole store employee and took him into the back, where Taylor smashed the store phone and demanded the most expensive mobile phones. Taylor also had the employee empty the store register. During trial, the court heard testimony from the victim of this robbery, who was particularly traumatized by the experience.

On Feb. 2, 2021, Taylor robbed another Family Dollar in Kansas City, Mo., at gunpoint. During this robbery, Taylor pointed a handgun at the cashier and demanded that he empty the safe. The victim complied and Taylor left with approximately $800.

On Feb. 5, 2021, Taylor robbed a Dollar General in Kansas City, Mo. After entering the store and going to the back, Taylor approached the front, pulled out a handgun, cocked the firearm, and jumped over the cashier’s counter. From there, he commanded the cashier to open the safe and took approximately $900 before fleeing.

On Feb. 18, 2021, Taylor robbed a Dollar General in Kansas City, Mo. Upon entering the store, Taylor found a store employee and forced him to walk to the front register at gunpoint. Once at the register, Taylor had another employee empty the register, and commanded a customer to get on the ground and surrender his mobile phone. Taylor commanded everyone to get on the ground, took the employees’ mobile phones, and fled.

On June 27, 2021, Taylor robbed a Family Dollar store in Kansas City, Mo., while armed with a brown handgun. Taylor entered the store, pointed the gun at a cashier’s face, and demanded money. Taylor then fled the store with approximately $460 and the victim’s mobile phone.

According to the government’s sentencing memorandum, corrections officers deployed a Taser and secured Taylor in wrist restraints when he became belligerent, threatened officers and struggled with officers during his incarceration in this case. Taylor has 10 prior felony convictions for offenses including possession of a controlled substance, stealing, second degree burglary, first degree burglary, kidnapping, escape from confinement, and property damage. Taylor has also amassed numerous misdemeanor convictions for offenses such as stealing, contempt of court, providing false information, resisting an officer, careless driving, assault, and destruction of property.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Byron H. Black and Megan A. Baker. It was investigated by the FBI and the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department.

