Judge sentences Missouri man to 12 years in federal prison for attempting to meet juvenile for sex

The United States Attorney’s Office reports that Joshua J Damon, age 35, was sentenced today to serve 148 months (12.3 years) in federal prison following his guilty plea to attempted enticement of a minor. The sentence was imposed by United States District Judge Stephen R. Clark at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

According to court documents, the charges stemmed from an investigation in which a law enforcement officer, posing in an undercover capacity as a 14-year-old boy, began communicating with Damon on a social media platform. During the communications, Damon made repeated requests to meet the minor in person to engage in sexual activity. Arrangements were made to meet at a particular location in Doniphan, Missouri on the evening of February 25, 2021. Law enforcement officials established surveillance and Damon arrived at the agreed-upon time with a condom and a jar of lubricant. At his guilty plea hearing last year, Damon admitted that he arrived at the location with the expectation of engaging in sexual activity with a 14-year-old boy.

After serving the 148-month sentence, Damon was ordered to be placed on a lifetime term of supervised release. Damon will also be required to register as a sex offender for life.

This case was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Jack Koester handled the prosecution for the government.

