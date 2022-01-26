Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Multiple reports were given at the North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees meeting on January 25th.

Math, Science, History, and Social Behavioral Sciences Division Chairperson Doctor Lindsay Oram reported the division currently represents 10 faculty members. In the fall, there were 11 faculty members in the division, and they taught 109 course sections and served 1,575 students.

Director of Marketing and Admissions Megan Pester gave the Strategic Enrollment Communication Report. She said it is the job of the Strategic Enrollment Management Committee to come up with goals, and it is part of Plan 2025. She reported there are four goals: connection, entry, persistence and retention, and completion. Each of the goals has at least one objective.

Green Hills Head Start Director Janet Gott reported there were 188 funded enrollment slots, and slots were close to being full overall. She said the Chillicothe Center closed last week when school was not in session for the Chillicothe School District. The Head Start Trenton Center had one student on January 20 and closed on January 21.

After being asked by Trustee Chris Hoffman, Gott reported that, after the vaccine mandate for Head Start was overturned, employees stopped leaving for that reason. She contacted some employees who had already resigned, but she said they were concerned the Office of Head Start would appeal the decision.

Vice President of Academic Affairs Doctor Tristan Londre reported NCMC received formal notification that its Higher Learning Commission accreditation has been continued. The next full reaffirmation visit will be in the 2031-2032 year, and a written argument will be due four years from now.

Londre said bid documents are available for the Savannah renovation and new construction project. A mandatory pre-bid meeting is on January 26th. Bids will be opened in the Sugg Room of the Ketcham Community Center in Trenton on February 8th at 2 p.m.

Tongan student enrollment has begun. One Tongan student is attending this semester, and 16 others have been admitted for the fall. Londre commented many of the Tongan students who were admitted are living in the United States. He does not know how the volcanic eruption in Tonga earlier this month will affect things.

Vice President of Student Affairs Doctor Kristen Alley reported 939 students each received between $600 and $1,000 of Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund money. The amount per student depended on a student’s expected family contribution.

There were 85 NCMC graduates in December.

The college will celebrate Homecoming on January 29th.

Alley said there were no residents on campus in COVID-19 quarantine or isolation. There were 13 students either in quarantine or isolation at home.

Practical Nursing Program Director Korynn Skipper and Nursing Instructor Jaime Pittman reported on faculty intrusive advisement for student success.

Skipper said nursing students come from various backgrounds, and instructors try to figure out how to make students successful. They survey students, and they have gotten recommendations from former nursing students. She explained that anytime a student fails a test or an assignment, he or she visits with an instructor for intrusive advising.

Pittman reported nursing students take a course that identifies their learning style, and instructors use that information through intrusive advising.

She noted instructors meet with reentry students in the first week of classes to form a plan to identify what did not work during the first attempt and what can be done for the second attempt.

Skipper commented most reentry students are successful the second time.

She said a supplemental instructor could sit in on classes, have access to resources, and meet with students to help them. She thinks it would be good if the person was not a nurse.

Chief Information Officer Jennifer Triplett reported on January happenings for the Information Technology Services Department. She said projects included updating and troubleshooting Microsoft Dynamics Great Plains business office software, evaluating and improving account security, and planning the Remote Learning Classroom upgrades. Other projects were escalating and collaborating with a vendor about concerns with the new OneCard Physical Access System Hardware, advancing the NCMC website redesign, and planning network installation at the former U. S. Bank building.

Director of Development Alicia Endicott submitted a written report. It said the NCMC Scholarship Reception is scheduled for February 16th. The Pirates Ball is scheduled for March 26th.

NCMC Foundation Dual Credit Scholarship applications are due February 4th. NCMC Foundation Scholarship applications are due April 1st. The Foundation plans to give out more than $200,000 during the 2022-2023 academic year.

NCMC President Doctor Lenny Klaver shared what he spoke about during the Spring Convocation on January 8th. It included some facts he thought some people may not know about NCMC.

He reported the college has the largest geographical service region of the 12 Missouri community colleges, but it is the smallest in population and enrollment. NCMC has a 19 to 1 student to faculty ratio and a 98% placement rate. There are more than 35 degree and certificate programs.

NCMC has 279 employees, and it had 1,643 students enrolled in the fall 2021 semester. Klaver noted that the students are predominantly traditional age.

The college is funded by 67% tuition and fees, 26% state funds, three percent local tax, and four percent miscellaneous. Expenses are made up of 68% salaries and benefits, 30% operating, and two percent miscellaneous.

Klaver reported Missouri Community College Association members officially unanimously agreed to support Governor Mike Parson’s budget plan. Klaver said it looks like there will be more core funding. A full account of details was embargoed.

Multiple employees introduced themselves, either in person or by video conferencing. They were Admissions Recruiter Chris Mengel, Counselor/Emergency Preparedness Grace Carder, Radiologic Technology Instructor, and Clinical Coordinator Lorinda Ross, Talent Search Advisor Ally Graham, Marketing and Interlibrary Loan Librarian Liza Duncan, and Surgical Technology Instructor and Program Director Jeremy Wilson.

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees took action on personnel items on January 25th.

Hannah Lovett of Trenton was hired as the Student Services Coordinator and started on January 12th. Brandon Mysliwiec of Trenton was hired as the Personal Computer Specialist II and started on January 18th. Susan McMillian of Holt was hired as the Surgical Technology Instructor and Clinical Coordinator at the Savannah Center, starting February 1st.

A resignation was accepted from Campus Store Associate—Retail Operations Shiann Campbell. Her last day of employment was January 14th.

Two resignations were approved for Green Hills Head Start. They were for Brookfield B Teacher Aide Morgan Kornburst and Brookfield B Cook Mary Clapp. Their last day of employment was January 4th.

The board of trustees approved the Head Start Salary Scale for 2022-2023. Green Hills Head Start Director Sue Ewigman reported the salary scale was updated to include the minimum wage. The starting wage for teachers and home visitors is $14.56 per hour for someone with an associate’s degree, $15.28 for someone with a bachelor’s degree, and $16.05 for a master’s degree. The salary increases by three percent for two, five, 10, and 15 years. It increases by five percent for 20 and 30 years.

The board approved payment of an invoice from Ellison-Auxier Architects, Incorporated of Saint Joseph for $140,074. The cost is based on the overall seven percent fee on an estimated project budget of $6,670,200 for the Savannah Campus construction and approximate 85% completion of services.

A payment of $124,550 was approved for testing supplies from Assessment Technologies Institute of Leawood, Kansas. The nursing division recommended the payment for testing and accreditation supplies for nursing programs at Trenton, Maryville, and Bethany as well as online. The money will come from budgeted funds allotted to the nursing programs for testing supplies and accreditation needs. The nursing division has used ATI and its services for more than 10 years.

Board policy changes were approved.

One involved the addition of Juneteenth as a recognized holiday as the board approved June 22nd, 2021. If June 19th falls on a non-working day, an appropriate working day will be substituted as a college holiday.

Another board policy change involved health and wellness and was to follow compliance and best practices. The change specifically involved some wording being taken out involving employees or students who have been exposed to an airborne, highly contagious illness or disease. Those individuals are encouraged to follow the guidelines and recommendations provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and/or the local health agency.

The board entered into an executive session for discussion of employees, legal action, and real estate.

