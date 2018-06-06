Janilla Cranmer, a physical therapy assistant at Hedrick Medical Center, was honored as the hospital’s Employee of the Quarter for second quarter 2018.

The Employee of the Quarter Award honors an employee who provides exemplary service, going beyond the call of duty to support fellow employees or to comfort or assist patients and their families. In her nomination form, Cranmer is described as, “demonstrating outstanding customer service skills and dedication to her patients. Cranmer is a mentor to students and a coach to her patients. She is patient and willing to share knowledge. She is an excellent team player and offers to help throughout her department and other areas of the hospital.”

In recognition of the award, Cranmer received an Employee of the Quarter certificate, an extra eight hours of pay, the parking space of her choice, a department lunch, and logoed Hedrick Medical Center apparel. Steve Schieber, Hedrick Medical Center Chief Executive Officer, presented the award to Cranmer at a reception held in her honor on June 5.