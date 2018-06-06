Two appear in court in case involving Chillicothe crash that claimed life of Danette Rardon

Two individuals appeared in Livingston County Circuit Court today on felony charges stemming from a late November crash in downtown Chillicothe that claimed the life of another person and seriously injured a young girl. One waived a preliminary hearing while the other received a continuance until next month.

According to online court information, 23-year-old Shawn Yuille admitted to Associate Judge James Valbracht that there was reason to believe the acts alleged in the criminal complaint occurred and there’s sufficient probable cause to believe he may be guilty as charged.

On November 30th, Yuille was charged with second-degree murder, drugs involved, in the death of Danette Rardon of Chillicothe. Yuille also faces a drug-perpetration felony of endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree, causing serious physical injury to his then five-year-old daughter.

That charge alleges that on November 25th, Yuille acted in a manner that created a substantial risk to the life, body, and health of a passenger less than 17 years of age by his inhaling contents of an air duster while operating a pickup truck. Yuille was bound over to Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court with an appearance scheduled on July 10th. Bond is $200,000 with Yuille remanded to the custody of the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail at Pattonsburg.

Yuille and 23-year-old Jeremy Osburn are former Trenton residents.

Osburn appeared in the Associate Circuit Court in Chillicothe where a continuance was granted on his case of endangering the welfare of a child, first degree. The highway patrols’ report of the accident listed Osburn as a front seat passenger in the pickup driven by Yuille. The young injured girl, Izabella Yuille of Trenton, also was a passenger and hospitalized following that accident.

Authorities have said the northbound pickup was traveling at high speed on Washington Street when it collided with the Reardon car making a turn at the intersection in downtown Chillicothe.

According to online court information, Judge Valbracht continued Osburn’s case until July 11th to set, or waive, a preliminary hearing. Bond continues at $100,00 cash. Osburn was remanded to the custody of the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron.

