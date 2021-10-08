Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education approves two bids and a purchase

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education approved two bids and a purchase on October 7th.

One bid was for a floor scrubber from Hillyard at $6,552. Another was for home varsity basketball uniforms from Dannco Incorporated for $3,196.

The purchase of Chromebooks was approved from Trox for $29,120 pending Emergency Connectivity Fund grant approval.

The board moved to cash a maturing certificate of deposit for $150,000 to maintain necessary cash on hand until the local tax dollars are received in December and January. The money will be reinvested at that time.

Fundraising requests were approved from the After Prom Committee.

The board met in an executive session for personnel and student matters.

