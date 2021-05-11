Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education accepts proposal for parking lot concrete; approve summer school plans

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The Jamesport Tri-County R-7 Board of Education accepted a proposal and a bid Monday, May 10.

The proposal was from Grand River Concrete for the parking lot. The bid was from Generational Buildings to replace the metal on the old bus barn. Secretary Heather Turner noted some adjustments to be made on the bid, and Generational Buildings is working on submitting more information.

The board approved plans for summer school as presented by the administration. Summer school for kindergarten through 12th grade will be July 12th through 23rd.

The board moved to seek bids for occupational therapy/physical therapy and speech services. Proposals will be sought to remodel the old gym to include a ceiling replacement, insulation, lights and electrical, painting, and removal of abandoned pipes.

The board discussed the budget with no action taken.

No announcements were made from an executive session regarding personnel.

