Jamesport Junior Livestock Show results for competition held on Thursday, July 25, 2019

Results have been released from the shows at the Jamesport Junior Livestock Show held on Thursday morning.

In the Goat Show, Grand Champion Buck went to Carter Williams of Bethany. Reserve Champion Buck went to Reegan McBroom of Gallatin. Grand Champion Doe: Wyatt Ellis of Bethany, and Reserve Champion Doe: Trinity Alexander of Unionville. Grand Champion Market: Brody Swindler of Norborne, and Reserve Champion Market: Olivia Anderson of Chillicothe.

Junior Showmanship went to Trinity Alexander, and Senior Showmanship went to Wyatt Ellis.

There were 28 head in the Goat Show.

In the Rabbit Show, Best in Show went to Evan Tharp of Milan. Senior Showmanship went to Robyn Snuffer of Gilman City, and Junior Showmanship went to Emily Chalfant of Gilman City.

Showing competition in chickens saw Carly Krause of Maryville receiving Best in Show.

The Jamesport Junior Livestock Show Sheep Show saw Grand Champion Ram and Grand Champion Ewe both going to Emily Akey of Cameron. Reserve Champion Ram and Reserve Champion Ewe both went to Wyatt Wierzbicki of Orrick. Grand Champion Market went to Kendra Betz of Trenton, and Reserve Champion Market went to Cooper Boxley of Princeton.

Lexa Stonger of Galt received Junior Showmanship, and Kendra Betz received Senior Showmanship.