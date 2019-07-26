Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responds to baler fire

The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responded to a hay baler fire west of Trenton on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighter Ethan Wyant reports the baler was nearly out, but fully consumed, upon arrival to a field near 451 Southwest 20th Street owned by Dale Alumbaugh. Firefighters extinguished the remainder of the fire and about one acre of the field. The baler, one hay bale, and surrounding grass sustained damage.

The cause of the fire was an overheated bearing and no injuries were reported.

The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District was at the scene for about one hour.