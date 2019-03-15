Interstate 29 closed at Mile Marker 110 on Missouri/Iowa border due to flooding

Interstate 29 at Rock Port which is mile marker 110 is closed at the Missouri/Iowa border due to flooding in Iowa.

Anyone wanting to use I-29 northbound should use I-35 and then I-80 into Iowa. For more information visit: modot.org/2019-northwest-missouri-flooding

Stay informed about Missouri road conditions by using MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map, available online at modot.org, or through MoDOT’s smartphone app, available for iPhone and Android mobile devices.

Here are some important safety reminders:

Don’t drive through any flooded areas. A few extra minutes for a detour could lead to a life saved. MoDOT reminds motorists it only takes six inches of water (or less!) to lose control of your vehicle and possibly be swept into rising floodwaters. Any time there is water over the roadway, there may be unseen damage to the road surface below. Stay alert and do not drive through water over a roadway or around construction barricades.

