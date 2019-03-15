Pattonsburg teen hurt in rollover crash on Route W

A rollover accident in Harrison County Thursday afternoon, four miles northwest of Bethany, injured a teenager from Pattonsburg.

The highway patrol reports 17-year-old Juan Hughes received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany.

Hughes was driving southbound on Harrison County Route W when the car began to skid, crossed the center line, and traveled off the west side where it overturned several times before coming to rest on its top and was demolished.

Hughes was wearing a seat belt during the crash.