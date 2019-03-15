Carroll County Memorial Hospital partners with Feedtrail for patient feedback

Carroll County Memorial Hospital will partner with Feedtrail, a real-time patient feedback platform, beginning April 1. The feedback platform will be used across the CCMH system including the Jefferson Medical Group, Laboratory and Outpatient Services.

“Feedtrail’s ability to notify us of patient requests and concerns is unparalleled,” said Cindy Gilman, CCMH Interim Associate Chief Nursing Office. “By adopting this platform, CCMH is committing to prioritizing the patient experience and investing in consistent service recovery.”

With Feedtrail, CCMH will be able to engage with patients where they are most comfortable – on their personal cell phones – throughout the entirety of their experience. This improved method of engagement is expected to result in higher patient satisfaction, better quality feedback, and an enhanced ability to conduct service recovery in real time.

“CCMH’s commitment to delivering a world-class patient experience is a prime example of how critical access hospitals can be leaders of innovation in the healthcare industry,” said Paul Jaglowski, Feedtrail’s CEO. “We are excited to partner with them and be at the forefront of improving the patient experience throughout the state of Missouri.”

Feedtrail is a real-time feedback platform built to meet the specific and ever-changing needs of the healthcare industry. Feedtrail automates the collection of in-the-moment feedback, analysis of the data, and service recovery, helping healthcare organizations improve patient care, enhance employee retention, increase revenue, and prevent patient churn. More information is available at https://www.feedtrail.com/.