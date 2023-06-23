Illinois man caught in Missouri with AR-15 after police shooting sentenced to 8 years in prison

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk on Thursday sentenced a convicted felon who was caught with an AR-15-style rifle in St. Louis, Missouri after someone shot at a police officer in Illinois to eight years in prison.

Ryan Fleming, 31, of Belleville, Illinois, was first spotted early in the morning of Sept. 24, 2021, by a Washington Park police officer responding to a call for shots fired. During the resulting pursuit, someone in Fleming’s car fired repeatedly at the officer’s car, court filings say. Less than 90 minutes later, the Hyundai Sonata involved in the shooting was spotted and pursued by Saint Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers. Fleming, who was driving at speeds reaching 100 m.p.h. on Interstate 70, crashed into a concrete barrier while trying to exit in downtown St. Louis. He got out with a Palmetto State Armory PA-15 semi-automatic rifle but dropped it and ran. He was arrested nearby after a foot chase.

Fleming was found guilty by a federal jury in February of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Fleming has prior convictions in Illinois including drug possession and two charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The case was investigated by the Saint Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Illinois State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Finlen is prosecuting the case.

