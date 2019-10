Hy-Vee stores will host a Halloween party Saturday afternoon, October 26, 2019, featuring trick or treating.

The events, to include coloring, cookie decorating, and mini pumpkin painting, will be held from 1 to 3 o’clock. Children dressed in costume will receive a free trick or treat bag while supplies last.

Children and parents will have an opportunity to learn about healthy eating options from Hy-Vee’s dietitians during Saturday’s Halloween parties.

