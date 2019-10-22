MoDOT receives bid of $2.2 million to resurface Highway 6 through Trenton

The Missouri Department of Transportation received only one bid last week for the 2020 scheduled resurfacing project on Highway 6 in Trenton from Fourth Street to U. S. Highway 65.

MoDOT Area Engineer Randy Mendenhall reports JD Bishop Construction, LLC of Saint Joseph and Chillicothe submitted the bid for $2,125,897.55. The bid is to be reviewed and submitted to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for consideration at its November meeting.

No action will be taken on the project until the commission has reviewed and voted on the bid.

The one point seven-mile resurfacing project on Highway 6 in Trenton is to be Americans with Disabilities Act compliant and include sidewalks.

