Maysville man accused of murder granted application for change of judge

An application for a change of judge was sustained in Division One of DeKalb County Circuit Court on Tuesday for a Maysville man charged with the felonies of second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse.

Kenneth Wykert’s case was transferred to the Missouri Supreme Court for reassignment. A motion was made on October 15th for a change of judge and venue.

Wykert was previously identified as the boyfriend of 23-year-old Leah Dawson of Maysville who went missing June 5th and whose remains were found June 26th.

