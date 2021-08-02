Hy-Vee announces launch of “Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle”

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Today’s announcement from their corporate office in West Des Moines involves the launch of Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle, an agency dedicated to serving Medicare beneficiaries across an eight-state region.

This is the newest offering to Hy-Vee Financial Services fueled by Midwest Heritage — Hy-Vee’s banking, insurance and investments subsidiary.

Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle customers can select from coverage plans including Medicare Advantage, Medicare Part D, and Medicare Supplement Plans, offered by several national and regional health insurance carriers.

On October 1st, Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle will launch a digital quoting and enrollment tool to further assist customers in their enrollment process.

Individuals who are becoming eligible for Medicare can now begin shopping as they prepare to enroll in Medicare plans through Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle.

Current Medicare beneficiaries can begin purchasing their 2022 Medicare plans during Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period from October 15th through December 7th.

