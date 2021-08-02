Doris Rider Art Gallery exhibition “Local Artists Showcase 13” to open August 31, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A collection of works by area artists will begin the 2021-2022 exhibition schedule in the Dorris Rider Art Gallery at North Central Missouri College in Trenton. “Local Artists Showcase 13” will open on Tuesday, August 31, and run through October 8.

Artists can submit up to two pieces of original art that have not previously been shown in the Rider Gallery. Any media is acceptable, but some pieces may not be accepted due to size constraints or content. Artwork may be delivered Friday, August 27 from 12:00-3:00 pm, Saturday, August 28 from 10:00 am-12:00 pm, and any time before by appointment.

“The Local Artists Showcase is always one of the high points of the year in the gallery,” said Gallery Director Jim Norris. “And I think this time around will be even more special since we weren’t able to do the show last year due to the pandemic.”

For more information, contact Norris at 357-6345 (office) or 660-635-2189 (cell), or by email at [email protected].

