Monetary donations to assist wounded Trenton police officer Jasmine Diab and her daughter can be left with an account at the Citizen’s Bank and Trust in downtown Trenton.

The Trenton Police Department is accepting get well cards and gift cards if they are sealed in an envelope and marked for Jasmine Diab. Those can be mailed to Trenton Police Department, 610 Main Street, Trenton, Missouri, 64683. Be sure to indicate on the sealed envelope “For Jasmine Diab” or “Attention Jasmine Diab.”

If those sending cards for officer Diab wish to include a monetary donation inside the card such as $1.00, $5.00 or $10.00 to offset the cost of Diab’s parents staying at her bedside during her hospital stay, or to assist with expenses while officer Diab recuperates at home after leaving the hospital, the Trenton Police Department will ensure all cards are delivered personally.

Collection jars have been placed at some business location in Trenton, however, no list of businesses were provided. The jars are visible at the register areas in the area businesses.

A GoFundMe account has also been set up for those wishing to make a donation to assist with the expenses of officer Jasmine Diab. She will require an extended stay at home after leaving the hospital, and the money raised through the GoFundMe account will assist with paying of bills, child care, food and any other medical care that is needed. The organizer of the GoFundMe account, who is a close friend and work associate indicates that “Every penny that is raised will be given directly to Jasmine.”

A Trenton restaurant will have a benefit supper Friday evening for the police officer. Dino’s Diner on Highway 6 East will serve walleye, fries, and drink from 5 o’clock until 8 o’clock on Friday, June 21, 2019. The cost is $10.00 and all proceeds from the benefit meal will go to Jasmine Diab.