Weekend investigations result in arrests on drug related allegations

Various weekend investigations involving drug allegations are in the news today from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

A search warrant obtained by Sheriff Cox was served Friday evening and resulted in the seizure of alleged methamphetamine and methamphetamine drug paraphernalia.

Officers arrested 33-year-old Steven Burns of Chillicothe who was transferred to the Daviess-Dekalb County Regional Jail. He’s been charged felony Possession of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine and remains incarcerated pending a court appearance. Bond has been set at $10,000.

Cox said Burns is also on parole for a sex crime and information has been sent to the parole officer. During the investigation, Cox said an employee was injured during an attempt to force open a locked door as the suspect was allegedly refusing to open the door. The employee was cut from the breaching tool and required multiple stitches at Hedrick Medical Center. Cox said the employee will be fine.

On Saturday, Deputy Nicholas Leadbetter and K-9 Zaki were summoned to assist a Carroll County Sheriff Deputy on a vehicle stop. Cox said Zaki gave an indication as to the odor of drugs being present and the deputy reported finding numerous prescriptions to other people, some unidentified prescriptions (labels removed) and marijuana.

On Sunday, Deputy Leadbetter and K-9 Zaki were summoned by the Highway Patrol to assist on a car stop on U.S. 36 near the Grand River. Zaki gave an indication as to the odor of drugs being present. Cox said a subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine, ecstasy and methamphetamine paraphernalia. The deputy assisted in the vehicle search.

Cox stated troopers arrested 36-year-old Cassie K. Leeper of Trenton on the alleged drug violations. Ms. Leeper was transferred to the Daviess-Dekalb County Regional Jail pending formal charges being filed in Livingston County.

Also on Sunday, a Springfield, Illinois man was stopped for excessive speed on Highway 36 at Route D and during the stop, indicators of possible drug possession were raised. K-9 Zaki gave an indication as to the presence of drug odors. Further investigation resulted in the seizure of drug pipes and learning the driver swallowed certain controlled substance when he was worried about being stopped.

Cox said the driver was found to be okay and later cited for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. A report goes to the prosecuting attorney for consideration of charge(s).

Early Sunday evening, the deputy and K-9 were summoned to assist Chillicothe Police on an incident with an alleged violent fugitive. That person was found to also be in alleged possession of methamphetamine. That investigation continues.