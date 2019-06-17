Brookfield man arrested in Grundy County on failure to appear

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the weekend arrest of 46-year-old Scott Lee Sims for alleged failure to appear in circuit court in Trenton last October for a probation violation hearing.

Sims, who reports Brookfield as his most recent address, is to appear July 11th in Grundy County Circuit Court. Bond is $15,000 cash and he’s held at the Grundy County Detention Center.

The court has suspended probation on an original charge of felony possession of methamphetamine in March of 2018.