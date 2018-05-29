Hostility in committee hearings on Greitens reaches fever pitch

(MissouriNet) – The special House committee investigating Governor Eric Greitens is frustrated that his defense team has refused to release documents in its possession. Republican Representative Don Phillips of Kimberling City is a committee member who spent 28 years as a Missouri State Trooper.

Phillips notes he’s interrogated hundreds of witnesses over the years and thinks the refusal of the defense to hand over evidence in the case means one thing.

The defense claims the evidence in under a protective order from a St. Louis judge and can’t be released. The committee holds another hearing this morning at 10.

